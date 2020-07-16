Pushed to Address Systemic Racism, Museums Face a Reckoning

In a recent webinar hosted by the Association of Art Museum Curators Foundation and Art Fund, “ Beyond Statements: Taking Actions ,” panelists Sepake Angiama, Monica O. Montgomery, Sara Wajid, and moderator Sandra Shakespeare discussed this idea of accountability head-on, offering different strategies and ideas for how museums can back up their statements with action.

Wajid, who is head of museum engagement at the Museum of London and a founding member of Museum Detox , called for the creation of a regulatory body for funding museums and picking trustees, and a dedicated organization representing museum audiences that would have real influence over the decisions made by institutions. Montgomery, co-founder and strategic director of Museum Hue , similarly emphasized the need to look to existing cultural institutions and activist groups that have already put in the work to keep museums accountable. Bringing groups such as For the Culture 2020 and Dismantle NOMA into the conversation and involving them in the decision-making process would be a good start, she said.

“It’s not just about decolonizing the museum,” said Angiama, who serves as artistic director at the Institute of International Visual Arts (Iniva) in London, but putting “communities at the center,” while also honoring social justice movements to help implement the internal changes that need to take place.

Advocating for those internal changes must go hand in hand with looking honestly and critically at the power structures undergirding the entire museum industry. “Art institutions are formed through the academy, and at the heart of its teaching are the remnants and legacies of white supremacy,” LeRonn P. Brooks, the associate curator for modern and contemporary art collections at the Getty Research Institute, told me recently. “Many white curators and art historians have never had Black peers or Black teachers, and many are using their position of influence to double down on their whiteness—the very foundation of white supremacy in art history and the academy.”

He added, “As an associate curator at the Getty Research Institute, I’m in charge of building collections—of collecting the materials to study. My goal is to challenge the field of art history. I am lucky, because I am empowered by my white colleagues to make those kinds of changes within the archival research practices—which is significant. Protest matters. Structural change, hiring practices, and diversity matter. But are you hiring Black, Indigenous, and people of color and empowering them to actually make the structural changes that have to be done?”

In other words, we not only need to hold museums accountable, but also hold ourselves accountable for the changes that need to take place in every part of the art world.