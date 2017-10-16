After a Quarter Century in Bali, Ashley Bickerton Shows New York He’s as Irreverent as Ever

Acknowledging that art is also a commodity is for Bickerton a matter of honesty and of preserving art’s potential, not pinning it down to be any one thing. In the ’80s, Donald Judd’s boxes were, he says, “discussed in terms of a vessel that held God. But what was it in the end? It was a fucking name brand. These things are traded in some pissing contest amongst oligarchs. How can you discuss meaning without discussing that? Discuss the whole bloody house. Don’t just discuss Frank Lloyd Wright’s gorgeous, ineffable lines: Discuss the fucking cat litter, discuss the hair in the carpet, discuss the sewage system, discuss the rip-off of the Pennsylvanian contractor, discuss the mad woman in the attic, discuss the body in the rose garden.”

One of the reasons Bickerton would be as keen to talk about the dead flies accumulating at the bottom of a Judd box as readily as the void it contains is that he has a horror of narrow aestheticism. In other words, his expansive view of the discussion around art extends also to its creation. Stroll through the FLAG Foundation and you’ll find an artist attempting to capture as much of his experience as is possible: from S&M fantasies lithographed on wood to an abstract arrangement of colored circles and monochrome gizmos, from a mural of contemporary symbols to a painting of a woman crouching down to piss. “If you invent a language, you’ve got to apply that language to the larger world. I want to be able to talk about shit. I went on a four-day opium bender in the hills of Laos—I want to talk about it. I had a tryst in Egypt, with two people! I want to talk about it. We’ve got this odious swirling orange mess in the Oval Office, I want to be able to talk about that. I want my work to move. But it also doesn’t have to make a point, because I’m not sure artists stand for truth and justice. I don’t know if I have that responsibility either—sometimes you do. Sometimes it’s just, ‘I want to re-litigate my relationship with that bitch who ruined my life.’”

Bickerton is a political artist and an autobiographical artist, and also neither. Which is to say he won’t do what he says so many artists do, “variations of one pattern that is a logo for the brand that is your name.” This willingness to allow any topic, no matter how low or discordant, into his work, to follow whatever twisted road presents itself (he thought about calling his London retrospective “No Wormhole Uninviting”), has, he realizes, not bolstered his market status. He shrugs. His personality is too ranging to be tied down to a signature style. Or even to a signature. As Bickerton points out, an artist’s name is his brand. Yet rather than reinforce that brand with one pattern of work, one logo, he has consistently bent the very notion of identity into pretzels of significance.