A Queer Temple in New York Pays Tribute to Oscar Wilde

It’s hard to imagine being gay in Victorian England. But the queer Irish author Oscar Wilde’s wealth and fame generally exempted him from the Victorian era’s strict social mores. He was popular for his sharp, humorous plays, foppish persona, and masterful wit. Yet he also spent considerable energy advocating for a progressive social agenda that included women’s suffrage and the freedom to be openly homosexual—and he would ultimately be imprisoned for committing the crime of gay love.

Today, Wilde’s tragic decline is another haunting anecdote from the encyclopedia of gay struggle. And as often as we invoke Wilde’s image as a celebration of proud flamboyance, his death acknowledges the brass tacks of living a vibrantly queer life: It can be dangerous. Today, the New York- and Ireland-based artist duo David McDermott and Peter McGough have reified this existential problem in Wilde’s legacy, literally enshrining his story in a new installation, The Oscar Wilde Temple, located in a church in Manhattan’s West Village.

Upon entering the space, visitors find a first assembly of portraits depicting historical LGBT figures, many of whom championed gay rights or were otherwise killed because of their sexuality and gender identity. Paintings of gay icons and activists Marsha P. Johnson, Harvey Milk, and Xulhaz Mannan become constellations of martyrdom adjacent to the installation’s main event: the hagiography of Wilde. They illuminate the twisted heritage of queer advancements and reactionary violence against those advancements.