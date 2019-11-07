Questions about Collecting Photography Answered by an Art Adviser

Many clients come to me confused by the edition sizes of some works, and how prices sometimes increase as the edition sells out, but this is not always the case. There is no industry standard, which can be puzzling. While researching previews for this year’s fair, I noticed works of all shapes and sizes ranging from editions of 3 all the way through to close to 100. So what should you be looking out for? As a general rule of thumb, the more editions there are of a work, the less expensive the work should be; and the more works of the edition sell, the more the price will increase (often in increments). I would advise savvy buyers to find works that are editions of 20 or fewer. The fewer there are of the image, the rarer it is. However, if you love a work, then, of course, buy it regardless of the edition size.

Corinne Vionnet Personally, one of the works I am most eager to buy is a stunning landscape by, from an edition of four. This work, Yosemite (2019), is from Vionnet’s ongoing series that repurposes web-sourced imagery of iconic locations and landmarks. It’s an excellent size and a very decent buy for around $10,000.



