I would argue that using the services of an art adviser is more important now than it has ever been. For the foreseeable future, the luxury of being able to pop into a gallery, view a piece at an auction house, or fly off to an art fair is off the table. Instead, would-be buyers are confronted by an infinite number of dealers, galleries, and other outlets to choose from online. All we have is our screens, allowing us to peruse the online auctions, log into the viewing rooms, or search the immense digital marketplace. Everything is now two-dimensional. Details, depth, material, and scale are hard to ascertain online, so how do you know what’s best?

It’s our job as advisers to have already seen as much as possible, enabling us to give you our advice. Second to perhaps auctioneers, we are the ones who see the most material, by traveling the world and experiencing art in every setting it’s sold or shown in, and as such we are well positioned to give sensible, reliable advice. Provide us with a budget and criteria of what you are looking for, and we can sift through all the noise that is now the art world online and bring you what you want. Gone are the days of home visits to discuss options and view bare walls; instead, we can have Zoom calls to conduct meetings and have virtual tours of your home(s).

The art world is very different from what it was even a month ago, but the opportunities are still as exciting as ever, so embrace this new reality, support the industry, and call upon an adviser like me if you are seeking some guidance.



