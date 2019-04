This Nabis’ lack of a unifying aesthetic goal meant that despite a united interest in bright colors and bold, semi-abstract shapes, there were extensive divisions in subject matter. Ranson, Denis and Sérusier fixated on symbolic scenes heavy with mystical or religious connotations (see Ranson’s interlaced Buddha and Christ, Sérusier’s sorcerer-filled forests, or Denis’s vision of the Garden of Eden), while Bonnard and Vuillard’s “intimism” drew from the everyday, forcing us to reconsider the beauty of our household objects and unthinking rituals.

It’s tempting to see this as the reason why Bonnard and Vuillard are the subjects of current and forthcoming solo exhibitions at, respectively, Tate Modern and the Holburne Museum; their distillation of our intimate relationship with the mundane still feels fresh to modern audiences. The trappings of a middle-class French lifestyle are close enough in time and sensibility to a modern aesthetic that we are able to relate them to our own lives. Today’s audiences lack the appreciation of late-19th-century mysticism necessary to engage with the work of the other Nabis painters; their works today seem like eccentric curiosities.

As well as their formal similarities, Bonnard and Vuillard had a particularly strong personal bond. Outspoken supporters of Albert Dreyfus, a Jewish officer in the French army who was wrongly accused of treason in one of the period’s most infamous political scandals, they came to be in direct opposition to Denis and Sérusier, who were on the side of the French army. Despite the Nabis’ apolitical beginnings, it was the intensely political nature of the Dreyfus Affair that deepened the divide between the key players.