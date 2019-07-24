A Radical New Artist Residency Rises at the Foot of the Swiss Alps

Towards the end of the train ride south from Basel to La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland, pickle-hued hills and vineyards slope down toward Lake Geneva. Mountains, sheathed in clouds, appear across the placid, gray water. The journey ends in a small town, just outside of Vevey. A 15-minute walk past the global Nestlé headquarters, charming homes in pastel hues, a grand yellow mansion, and you’ll arrive at the entry to La Becque, a new, modernist designed artist residency.

La Becque, which opened in September 2018, welcomed its first group of artist residents in early April. They range from an American artist channeling her spirituality into ceramics and paintings to a Berlin-based collective making music with data gathered from the night sky. The residency aims to support artists who engage with nature and technology in their work. And in turn, residents take advantage of La Becque’s unique location—on the water’s edge with views of the Alps, and in close proximity to all the cultural amenities that Switzerland has to offer. Experimental and accepting, La Becque provides a radical artist utopia in the middle of a wealthy region most famous for chocolate and banking.