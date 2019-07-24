A Radical New Artist Residency Rises at the Foot of the Swiss Alps

Beyond the natural beauty of their new environment, Paone had become interested in the region’s viticulture. “He’s a huge wine freak at home,” Donohoe said, as Paone began singing the praises of the Chasselas grape, which is difficult to find outside Switzerland. The Lavaux region, near La Becque, is UNESCO-protected and filled with vineyards. Vevey is known for its Fête des Vignerons, a bacchanalian wine festival that occurs roughly every 20 years—this summer’s La Becque residents have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to participate.
From Paone and Donohoe’s studio, a gravel path leads uphill, away from the water and towards four other studios. The Berlin-based collaborative, Quadrature, comprised of Juliane Götz and Sebastian Neitsch, were working out of the space on one end, with their toddler daughter in tow.
Götz and Neitsch are conversant on outer space, sound, Big Bang cosmology, neural networks, and music composition. They brought along a telescope, propped outside on the lawn, to collect frequency data from the stars, then map it onto instrumental notes. “We’re trying to bring this unseen and hard to understand stuff into the gallery space,” Neitsch offered. At La Becque, Götz was excited to finally use the telescope, which took them years to procure. “We’re not astronomers, we don’t have science backgrounds,” she said. The residency gave her time to experiment and play with the new tool.