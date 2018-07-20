Expanding from a small base, we’re suddenly the fastest-growing segment of collectors (though we still represent only a tiny sliver of sales). In my observation, we fall into two camps: wealth inheritors and a burgeoning group of rising private equity, real estate, and hedge fund professionals (the young tech elite still don’t collect).

As the degree-inflation generation, we’re far more likely to have received financial gifts or loans toward our success. We’re curious and ambitious, but not all that rebellious or revolutionary. We’re more likely to obey authority, and we basically operate within the system. Ours is a cautious careerism geared towards our self-actualization. Our conformity annoys boomers like David Brooks of the New York Times, who calls us “morally inarticulate” and unconcerned with “virtue.” But he may have a point. The great ideological struggles of the 20th century were less immediate to us. We grew up in a comfy post-Cold War liberal consensus and focused on our feelings. Sure, we debate tax rates and social policy, but we’ve basically accepted our commercial republic. Unsurprisingly, then, we collect like capitalists.



