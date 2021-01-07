Raven Halfmoon’s Monumental Ceramics Counter Stereotypes of Indigenous Culture

The works on view were made during Halfmoon’s ongoing residency at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts in Helena, Montana, where giant kilns have enabled her to experiment on a new scale. “I call myself a goldfish,” she said, “because everywhere I go, I max out the size of the kiln. I grow to its size.”

Art has always been a part of Halfmoon’s life. A member of the Caddo Nation, she was raised first in Binger, Oklahoma, then the nearby city of Norman, and was always strongly connected to her Native identity. “I grew up learning a lot about my tribal history, going to dances, and being culturally involved,” she recalled. Her grandparents were also avid collectors of Native art, and her family encouraged her to create. “I was always drawing, using markers, crayons, paint—anything I could get my hands on.” Whenever she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, her first answer was “artist.” (Her second: CIA agent.)

When Halfmoon was 13, she was introduced to clay through the artist Jeri Redcorn, who is largely credited with reviving the ancient techniques of Caddo potters. Redcorn showed the teen how to make traditional Caddo pots, which are formed by coiling hand-dug clay and refined with tools like stones and wood paddles. But it was at the University of Arkansas, where Halfmoon studied painting and ceramics, that she truly fell in love with clay. Her work became heavily informed by anthropology courses: Not only did she learn about the megalithic heads of the Olmec and Rapa Nui civilizations, which inspired her super-sized ambitions, she also had access to a collection of Caddoan vessels on campus. Her art and anthropology classes, she said, helped her understand her “role in a continued cycle of Caddos creating with clay.”