Our Readers’ Favorite Art Destinations, from a Kansas Town to the Westfjords of Iceland

“Hidden in the narrow Swiss village of Martigny, near the junction between France and Italy, Fondation Pierre Gianadda is a remarkable art spot. The venue is built around the remains of a Roman temple. It hosts concerts and highly curated shows alongside an important permanent exhibition program at the Musée de L’Automobile and its sculpture park.

Wassily Kandinsky Pablo Picasso “The Fondation has devoted many years to hosting outstanding pieces and creating exhibition catalogues. For example, in 2000, it held a gorgeous exhibition by; while in 2016, theexhibition in homage to his wife Jacqueline led to one of the most acclaimed catalogues of Picasso’s work.

“When in Martigny, you can also drive up to the extremity of Lac Léman (Lake Geneva) and watch the beautiful and diverse views it brings during all seasons of the year.”

—Bianca Cutait, Miami, Florida




