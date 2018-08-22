Considering that most of her output was created while still a student, Woodman’s reputation is astonishing. The words “haunting,” “ethereal,” and “ghostly” are often used to describe her photographs, but the images present a young artist who was full of life and ideas, exploring her identity, artistic capabilities, and chosen medium with gusto.

Ana Mendieta Hannah Wilke Cindy Sherman Sarah Lucas Nan Goldin Man Ray Surrealists Her largely black-and-white photographs—self-portraits and explorations of the female body—have inspired feminist readings that situate Woodman alongside 1970s contemporaries such asand, and foreshadowed the work of artists like(a self-professed fan),, and(though Woodman’s work is not primarily sexual). She is considered by some to be the last of the great modernist photographers, a natural successor toand the

So, who was Francesca Woodman?

Born in 1958 in Boulder, Colorado, to a family of artists, Woodman began photographing as a teenager. It was her father George, a painter and photographer, who gave Woodman her first camera, the same 2.25-inch-by-2.25-inch Yashica she would use for most of her career. Along with her older brother Charles (himself a video artist), Woodman was raised with a strong work ethic and the idea that art was “serious business,” her father says in The Woodmans.