The Rembrandt Devotees on the Hunt for Undiscovered Masterpieces

“I didn’t know,” said Hoogendijk. “I work like cooking; you have a few ingredients in your refrigerator and you see what you can make. I knew that Jan would be an exciting storyline because he already had found a Rembrandt and he was on the hunt for another. But I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Such is the luck of the documentarist who lands on a timeless subject whose work still elicits strong responses from collectors, dealers, and museum professionals worldwide. Hoogendijk’s 2014 documentary, The New Rijksmuseum, followed the decade-long renovation and expansion of the Dutch national museum. Inspired by its collection of Rembrandt paintings—the largest in the world—she turned her focus to the artist himself.