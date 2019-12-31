The Rembrandt Devotees on the Hunt for Undiscovered Masterpieces

Six XI manages to authenticate the other painting, Portrait of a Young Gentleman (ca. 1633–35), with the help of the world’s leading Rembrandt expert, Ernst van de Wetering. Six XI is extremely proud to publish a book, Rembrandt’s Portrait of a Young Gentleman (2018), which substantiates his find. The publication makes international news and receives worldwide approbation.
In the meantime, however, Six XI is accused of cheating Bijl’s son, the art dealer Sander Bijl, with whom Six XI apparently made an agreement to co-purchase Portrait of a Young Gentleman. Six XI’s neatly constructed house of cards begins to collapse, with van de Wetering ultimately writing him off as a friend.
“In the end it’s not really a film on Rembrandt,” said Hoogendijk. “It’s about what he does with us. Because he still has a grip on us. It’s like a like a mirror, reflecting what Rembrandt brings out in people. It could be love, it could be jealousy or greed, and it could be betrayal.”