The works that recently sold at Sotheby’s are emblematic of those characteristics. In Armonía, a thin, androgynous figure sits serenely at a desk, arranging various glowing trinkets including crystals, leaves, a turnip, and seashells as notes onto an invented music-making device. Ghostly, dust-blue figures materialize in the cracking paint of the walls, assisting in the musical arrangement. Translucent sheets and stubborn, curious plants respectively flutter and poke out from beneath the muted, multicolored floorboards. Two birds have laid a pair of eggs in the crimson upholstery of a chair; mid-flight, one of the birds exits an open door frame that leads into a smoggy, rust-colored abyss. It’s easy to get lost in Varo’s work.

“In the case of Armonía, this is the best Remedios Varo that’s been seen on the market in a very long time,” said Julian Dawes, co–deputy head of the Impressionist and modern department and head of evening sales at Sotheby’s. “It was unquestionably a singular thing that a collection like that would come to market. There are paintings by her that were sold 10 years ago that would sell for comparable prices to Armonía today, but there are very few of them.”

Contributing to that market scarcity, collectors who have great works by Varo are seldom looking to part with them. “They’re like their children!” said Norris, describing how intensely devoted Varo’s collectors are. “The people who own these pieces knew her and supported her and bought her works right out of the shell back in 1963.”

“People who bought these 10 years ago aren’t looking to sell them,” echoed Dawes. “Even with the appreciated value of her work, the market is one of such passionate and sophisticated collectors that I don’t think anyone’s going to be flipping Remedios Varo works.”

In addition to the rarity of her works, a steadily growing body of scholarship in recent years has helped both broaden and deepen interest among institutions and collectors. As curators become more invested in amending art-historic omissions and broadening the narrative scope to include those artists who were historically excluded from the canon, artists like Varo are at long last getting their due. “There was a very official misogyny to Surrealism, as it was codified by André Breton,” explained Dawes. “Women were really not taken seriously by the members of the Surrealist movement, and by extension, the critics and the market, which is ridiculous given how integral they were to the formation of the ideologies that define Surrealism, as well as being the greatest practitioners from a technical perspective.”