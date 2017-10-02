This Remote Artist Residency Is Set on a Tiny Island with Its Own Time Zone

Writer Joseph del Pesco had been searching for a quiet place to collect his thoughts. When he landed on Fogo—a tiny, windswept island off the cost of Canada’s easternmost province, Newfoundland—he found it.

“Fogo is an experience in remoteness,” he tells me over the phone. “There is an uncharted quality to the terrain—an almost alien landscape.”

Fogo Island is known for its isolation. It’s located in its own, unnamed time zone: 1.5 hours ahead of Eastern Standard. Unruly Atlantic swells and wandering icebergs surround the rocky land mass, whose landscape is comprised of craggy granite expanses and bright green meadows, usually blanketed by snow.

For all its stark natural beauty, Fogo hasn’t been a popular tourist destination. The journey to get to the island is long, and its winters longer. But in recent years, it’s become a favorite retreat of painters, writers, filmmakers, musicians, and a host of other creatives, all of whom were brought to the island through a residency called Fogo Island Arts (FIA). They arrive looking for respite from the busy, hyper-connected cities they tend to call home, and they often leave with a sense of clarity—and community.