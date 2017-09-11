In a Remote Senegalese Village, International Artists Are Learning from Local Creatives

A few hours after New York-based music producer Milo McBride arrived in the small, rural village of Sinthian, Senegal, last week, his jaw hurt from smiling.

He had just made the long journey from New York City to the Senegalese countryside—an eight-hour flight to Dakar, followed by a seven-hour drive to Sinthian. There, on a plot of land covered in bright-white buildings topped with thatched roofs, he found his destination: Thread, an artist residency and cultural center where he’d be living and working for the next month.

McBride spent his first few hours watching a local soccer tournament, followed by several days drawing with local children, collecting field recordings for an album he’s composing, and preparing for the music production courses he’ll teach in the neighboring city of Tambacounda.

Though he was far from home, he immediately felt at ease. “I was greeted with a warmness I have never experienced,” he tells me, three days into the residency. “It was a shockingly easy adjustment. Speaking French helps, but it’s irrelevant to how compassionate and welcoming Senegalese people are.”