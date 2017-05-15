What the Removal of New Orleans’s White Supremacist Monuments Means to My Students

On December 17, 2015, the New Orleans City Council voted to remove four monuments to white supremacy. Several depict slave-owners, including Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The ongoing removal of the monuments—done at night by city workers in bulletproof vests following threats of violence—has largely been credited to the city’s mayor, Mitch Landrieu. But his decision is the result of work by grassroots activists who have pushed for decades to have those and several other statues taken down.

The most recent effort comes from a coalition called Take Em Down NOLA, primarily founded by three black educators: adjunct college professor Malcolm Suber, K-8 principal Angela Kinlaw, and myself. I’m a librarian and poetry teacher. New Orleans is a city that has ranked among the lowest in education for years and is still reeling from the post-traumatic stresses of slavery and the subsequent systemic inequities. So it’s no small wonder that it would take three teachers, pushed to the limits of what we were able to accomplish in a school building, to take our pedagogy to the streets to effect change.

This past Thursday morning, just a few hours after the Jefferson Davis monument was taken from its 106-year-old perch, I showed the news footage to my third graders. I asked them if they could make a connection between the man in the statue and the discussions that we had been having all year. “Yeah, that’s them people who wanted to keep slavery,” they said. “That’s right,” I told them. “And what do you think our city is trying to tell us when they make people like that monuments and put ’em way up in the sky?” “That they over us, like our parents,” said one student. “That they have power,” said another. Ahh…the mouths of babes. I told them that they’d just spoken a truth that even their great-grandparents may have not been able to freely articulate.