The Renaissance Artist Whose Fruit-Faced Portraits Inspired the Surrealists

Nearly half a millennium after their creation, artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo’s vegetal visages live on through a handful of kitschy European food brands. From the southern tip of Sicily, his painting Summer (1563) solicits buyers of oblong and ox heart tomatoes. Further north, Vertumnus (c. 1590) has been adopted by the Bertuzzi juice company. And at an amusement park outside Paris, his work has been taken to epic proportions by a commemorative restaurant flanked by mountains of oversized phosphorescent fruit.

Together, these are but a few modern inheritances of Arcimboldo, a 16th-century Italian artist famous for his kaleidoscopic “composite heads.” For scholars of his oeuvre, the most protracted and contentious debates in the field revolve overwhelmingly around a single, seemingly simple question: Just how seriously should we regard a man whose most enduring legacy is—in the words of one author—“fruit faces”?

Born to the lesser-known Italian painter Biagio Arcimboldo in 1526, the younger Arcimboldo first supported himself in the staid tradition of his Renaissance contemporaries. Although he possessed the technical repertoire of a master, his early works—designs for tapestries, frescoes, and stained-glass windows for churches in his native Milan—are today considered largely unremarkable. “If, like Mozart, Giuseppe Arcimboldo had died at the age of thirty-five, he would have little interest for us today,” noted one biographer.