The Renaissance Tradition of Using Cadavers in Drawing Classes Is Still Alive

Post-mortem anatomy classes were once required at illustrious art schools such as the Florentine Academy of Art and the Parisian École des Beaux-Arts, thanks to pioneers such as Leonardo, who demonstrated the value of the practice. “In the present day,” continued Grimaldi, “the direct and focused study of the cadaver has all but vanished from artistic courses of study.” Modernism and a shift away from realism largely did away with that tradition, making it uncommon today. “It’s pretty much non-existent [now],” said Danielson, who initially found it difficult to fill this gap in his artistic training. “It’s more on a who-you-need-to-know basis, and that’s how you get the opportunity.”

Danielson got his through NYAA’s “Advanced Artistic Anatomy” class, an intensive set of 12 six-hour-long drawing sessions held in Drexel University’s gross anatomy lab, in collaboration with the latter’s department of neurobiology and anatomy. Danielson and five other NYAA students studied cadavers being dissected by medical students and faculty, focusing on different parts of the body each week.

A few other art schools around the United States currently offer trips to the labs of nearby (and willing) medical schools: Students at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) have had weekly access to Hahnemann University Hospital since 1999; the Rhode Island School of Design’s illustration program has been making one-off field trips to the medical school at Brown University since 2004; and Chicago’s North Park University occasionally shares its lab with local art students.