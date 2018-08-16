Marina Abramović If the two roles remain centralized in one person, we’d put Thelma Golden forward for the gig. But the director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem is in the midst of a major expansion project uptown and, ultimately, we’d venture that Biesenbach’s present duties are more than sufficiently substantial to keep two people busy. (As Biesenbach’s muse and former loveronce observed , he has “sacrificed a very large part of his private life for the work.”)

The German curator’s purview expanded significantly during his tenure. When he joined MoMA PS1 as a curator in the mid-1990s, it was still very much a New York-centric institution. He eventually took the reins from its founder, Alanna Heiss, and helped it grow to become one of the most influential contemporary art spaces in the world. In 2006, Biesenbach was also appointed chief curator of MoMA’s newly formed department of media, a role that steadily expanded into his present title of chief curator at large.

The 10 candidates below—five for each position—are eminently qualified to take the respective roles and shape the futures of these beloved art institutions.



