In the dead of night at 16,000 feet in the Andes of northern Peru, Reuben Wu trekked through the treacherous icy terrain, camera and drone in hand, to capture Cordillera Blanca’s ephemeral glaciers. After poring over maps, compiling research, and adjusting his plans according to the weather and the phase of the moon, Wu set out, armed with a flask of the region’s coca tea.

Romantic His goal, as with many of his projects, revolved around depicting places that appear free from a specific time or location. Lighting his scenes with drones, Wu illustrates the strength of the natural world, and “the magnitude of of time” that it took for these settings to form. Part of his ongoing project “Lux Noctis,” this latest group of fantastical atmospheric photos are inspired by what he deems the “anachronistic combination” of science fiction and 19th-centurypainting. (The Guggenheim and Met carry the series’s eponymous book.)

Born in Liverpool, the 43-year-old, who is also the co-founder of the band Ladytron, chronicles his ethereal interventions in natural landscapes—particularly those of the U.S. deserts. His love affair with scenes of arid landscapes, however, has deeper roots.