“The charm of the earlier pictures I took is that back then, I’m not sure that people would have been interested,” Misrach said. Now, his frames of scattered tents, small sculptural installations, and campers in visors and tank-tops chronicle the humble beginnings of a city that arises each year for tens of thousands of pleasure-seekers. While Burning Man has evolved to be a music festival in an architected space, art has been central to its concept since the beginning.

“Back in the early days, you see the beginnings. In some of my photographs, you see a few little art[works] that are pretty modest,” Misrach said. “And now they’ve evolved into really elaborate, sophisticated, beautiful, interesting projects. It’s fantastic, but they’re mega-projects.”