When Richard Prince Stole the Marlboro Man

In the late 1970s, the famed Leo Burnett advertising agency hired Clasen to scout locations for a new campaign it was executing for Marlboro cigarettes. The original photographer dropped out of the project, so Clasen did a test shoot. The agency liked his work enough to hire him instead. The cigarette company, which had previously focused on women smokers with its “Mild as May” slogan, wanted to rebrand itself as rugged, masculine, and strong. Advertisements would feature ranchers, or actors posing as ranchers—the ultimate symbols of the (mythical) tough, independent, American (white) male.

Clasen believes he got the job because of his easy rapport with the cowboy subjects and the Western landscape itself. “I’ve lived there, I’ve been around them all my life, and I think that was coming through in all my photos,” he told Artsy.

The Marlboro Man campaign became one of the world’s most successful advertising ploys, running nationally from 1955 until 1999. The scheme helped the company become the #1 tobacco brand in the world in 1972, a position it’s retained ever since. Today, Marlboro rakes in $23 billion worldwide, selling products that are, of course, poisonous. (In fact, according to the L.A. Times, “at least four actors who have played [the Marlboro Man] in ads have died of smoking-related diseases.”)

Clasen, however, doesn’t smoke. “This was an opportunity to work for the most iconic campaign maybe in advertising history at this time,” he said. “I think anybody [who] saw that campaign over those years realizes it’s the only campaign of its time that created art for their ads.” He has no qualms about contributing.