Why Rineke Dijkstra’s Mesmerizing Photographs of Young Women Still Captivate Us

A woman stands wide-eyed and stark naked; she clutches a small baby, raw from birth, as blood streams from a patch of pubic hair under her still-protruding belly. In this photo, taken by Rineke Dijkstra in 1994, she looks exhausted, apprehensive, proud, and deeply happy all at once. This is Tecla, just one of the many female subjects the Dutch photographer has captured over the course of her career.

Dijkstra, who is based in Amsterdam, doesn’t only photograph women. Adolescent and teenage boys, as well as young male soldiers and bullfighters, have also sat in front of her analog camera. But it’s safe to say she’s engaged female subjects more often, and with greater breadth and depth. She’s documented girls and women in moments of great transition (in the throes of puberty, or just after giving birth); she’s also photographed them over time, as they age. A new book, WO MEN, gathers these images into a single tome.

Dijkstra began shooting portraits in the late 1980s when she was in her twenties, at first focusing on commissions for businesses and publications. One of these assignments led her into a building in the Dutch city of Leiden where Bosnian refugees were being housed en masse; she’d been asked to photograph the children living there.