The Most Important Young Galleries in the World

Gallery scenes have sprouted up in several parts of Los Angeles. Young Chung started Commonwealth and Council in his apartment in Koreatown—not a gallery hub exactly, but the place where he grew up. Eventually, the gallery moved to a proper space, on 7th Street in K-Town, but the name honors the original location, which sat at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Council Street.

What is the gallery’s mission?

Commonwealth and Council is committed to celebrating our manifold identities and experiences through the shared dialogue of art—championing practices by women, queer [people], people of color, and our ally artists to build counter-histories.

What are the biggest challenges to running an art gallery in your city or region?

Los Angeles is a sprawling patchwork city, which requires very deliberate effort from the art viewer to go visit galleries and see shows. We do not get the kind of passerby foot traffic that spaces in other more dense art capitals may get. This rhythm and texture of Los Angeles is integral to the DNA of the city’s art scene, with its intrepid spirit and slower engagement. Our history and program reflects this.

How do you see your gallery changing over the next five years?

We believe our community of artists will continue to expand beyond Los Angeles and that their projects may reach beyond the art world.



