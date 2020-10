Heather James Fine Art sold dozens of paintings by female Abstract Expressionists over the past six months after mounting an online exhibition, “ Abstract Expressionist Women ,” according to the gallery’s New York partner Montana Alexander. She added that the appetite for these painters has grown dramatically over the past five years as collectors recognize both historic value and a savvy investment. “If you compare, say, the work of Elaine de Kooning to the work of her partner, Bill de Kooning, there’s still a huge expanse of zeros between what she has achieved and what he has achieved,” she said. “But the merit of the works are very close.”