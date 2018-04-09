The Road Inspector Who Turned an Indian Forest into a Fantastical Sculpture Garden

For almost two decades, self-taught artist Nek Chand worked in secret. In the cover of night, he’d sneak away to a clearing deep in a forest owned by the government on the outskirts of the Indian city of Chandigarh. It was there that he built his very own shangri-la: a garden filled with glittering sculptures of gods, goddesses, and other mystical beings.

Today, Chand’s Rock Garden, as his oasis is known, is the second most popular tourist destination in India, after the Taj Mahal. But its road to completion was both long and hard-won.

Born Nek Chand Saini in 1924, he was the son of a farmer and grew up in a small village in the northern region of Punjab. His education ended after high school, at which point it was assumed he’d work on his family’s land. In his free time, Chand created little figures from clay, adorning them with broken bits of bangles. He had no idea that this childhood hobby would foreshadow his life’s work.