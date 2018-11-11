“There’s actually very few things that I ever want to recreate a feeling,” Kate said, “but there’s something about the way that clothing was made in sculpture that I find so fascinating.” The classical femininity that’s evident in the Fra Angelico collection, they realized while preparing for their Washington, D.C., exhibition, runs throughout their work, and serves as an anchor, even in their experiments with Conceptualism and abstract art.

“Some people look at fashion through an artful lens,” Laura noted, “some people don’t, and that’s perfectly okay.” However, the sisters hope that their work as designers challenges and excites their audience, in the same way the art they love has inspired them.

“People want to know why fashion exhibits are doing so well in the museum space,” Laura mused, nodding to recent record-breaking exhibitions, such as the recent “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art . “It’s because it’s the way people culturally identify with the time period.” As Stanley Tucci’s character in The Devil Wears Prada put it, fashion “is greater than art, because you live your life in it.”



