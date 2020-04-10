Running a Gallery in My Apartment Showed Me a Different Side of the Art World

For three memorable years, we turned a spare bedroom in our Brooklyn apartment into an exhibition space. But unlike similar DIY ventures, we weren’t interested in showing only our friends, or spotlighting local, unknown artists.

Instead, the proposition was simple: What if we approached well-known artists—those who had already made it, and then some—and asked them to stage an offbeat project in our cozy, not-too-fancy home?

Admittedly, we had an unfair advantage here. I had been working as a magazine editor and journalist for the better part of a decade, and had kept in touch with plenty of artists I’d met along the way. We started emailing some of these folks to see if they’d be open to showing work in our spare bedroom—all of 11 by 14 feet, with a charmingly uneven hardwood floor.

Somewhat to our surprise, they started saying yes.