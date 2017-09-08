Museums and cultural institutions across Miami have announced widespread closures and are watching the weather in advance of Hurricane Irma, which was downgraded to a Category 4 storm Friday morning as forecasters became increasingly certain that it will strike Florida. Artists, too, are bracing for the storm, protecting their artwork as best possible, even if that means tying it to trees. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez announced a raft of school and governmental closures over the coming days. The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is following their lead, closing through Sunday but aiming to open on Monday at 10 a.m. “as long as the property is safe and accessible,” wrote Mark Rosenblum, its chief financial officer, in an email to Artsy. Reached early Wednesday afternoon, artist Adler Guerrier was packing up his studio, and moving works away from the windows. With Irma disrupting his preparations for an upcoming show, Guerrier was prioritizing finished pieces that must be removed from the studio, and finding ways to shelter others. “Most artists I’ve been in contact with are taking this very seriously,” he said.