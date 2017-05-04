There were murmurs among the New York art community that this year’s packed calendar would strand prominent European collectors on the Continent, prompting them to sit out the spring iteration of TEFAF New York and Frieze New York in favor of the Venice Biennale, Documenta, and Skulptur Projekte Münster. But judging from the results on TEFAF’s preview day, whoever stayed home wasn’t missed.

In fact, TEFAF’s second New York edition, following a first outing this past October, still had its European vibe: Conversation flowed in French, German, and Spanish; clipped British accents were overheard; and an abundance of gourmet food, champagne, and fresh flowers channeled March’s annual festivities in Maastricht. (One hungry collector described the crudité bar as “my favorite booth by far.”)

Dealers cited the confluence of Frieze and TEFAF, and the special programming around both, as good enough reason for Europeans (and others) to jump on a plane. Heike Grossmann of Galerie Thomas in Munich said she advised one serious collector, who asked her when to plan a New York trip, to choose this week as opposed to say, March for The Armory Show. The quantity and quality of programming and exhibitions around New York make it worthwhile, she said.

“I said, if you really want to see art besides the museums, I would suggest going to TEFAF and Frieze and all the side events,” she said.

Galerie Thomas brought several pieces by Alexej von Jawlensky, who is also having a show at New York’s Neue Galerie, which were priced up to a few million dollars.