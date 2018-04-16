This Sanitation Worker Created a Museum of 40,000 Objects He Rescued from the Trash

When he was around nine or ten years old, Nelson Molina watched his mother fix the family’s toaster. She heated a butter knife on the stove until it was red hot and used it to rewire the broken appliance.

“We couldn’t buy another toaster,” Molina told me, matter of factly. So, his mother fixed it.

Now a retired New York City sanitation worker, Molina has always emulated his mother’s technical savvy, even at a young age. Before Christmas each year, he would repair toys that other kids has discarded so there would be gifts for his five siblings come the big day. “We didn’t get much for Christmas, so I was like Santa Claus,” he offered, smiling.

Blessed with the ability to repair what others see as broken, and guided by the principle that nothing of use should be thrown away, Molina began to collect and keep the things he discovered while on the job as a sanitation worker. He amassed a giant cache of objects and trinkets, sometimes of great sentimental or historical value, from the roughly 12,000 tons of trash that New Yorkers toss daily.