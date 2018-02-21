You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
“Songs for Sabotage”—the fourth iteration of the New Museum Triennial—opened last week in New York. On this episode, we sat down with exhibition co-curator Gary Carrion-Murayari to discuss the years-long process to assemble a show of this nature. How did they decide which artists define the international cutting edge?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Deputy Editor Scott Indrisek and New Museum curator Gary Carrion-Murayari. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Additional music: “Wild Ones” by Jahzzar
Cover Image: 2018 Triennial: "Songs for Sabotage," 2018. Exhibition view: New Museum, New York. Photo by Maris Hutchinson / EPW Studio. Courtesy of New Museum.