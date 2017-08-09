Former School of Rock CEO Wants Making Art to Be Like Taking Guitar Lessons

So far, Ross’s strategy is paying off. The program has seen considerable success, with students regularly returning for more classes, and testifying to feeling inspired to create art. This achievement is due in part to data gathered from students’ feedback, which is used to shape the evolving format and focus of these classes—factors like how much painting or drawing should take place in a given class.

But there are certain standards maintained across the classes. They are heavily grounded in contemporary art, for instance, and whereas traditional art classes might offer up Michelangelo or Picasso as examples, at One River, students are more likely to learn about John Currin and Kara Walker.

“Imagine studying music, but having zero information about the last 50 years of music. You can study jazz, big band, classical—that’s fine—but wouldn’t you be lacking a little something if you didn’t know about The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, or even Jack White?” Ross offers. “One of the key attributes to what we’re doing is focusing on teaching art through the lens of living artists.”

Part and parcel of this are the contemporary exhibitions that the schools host, which are meant to inspire students and give them exposure to the current art world. Past shows have included major artists like Mary Heilmann, Chris Martin, and Christian Marclay, as well as more emerging names like Daniel Rios Rodriguez, Shara Hughes, and Austin Eddy.

And many of the teachers at the schools are practicing artists themselves. “We’ve got a nice profiling tool that allows us to understand who would work well within the context of our environment,” Ross explains. “It gets right down to the individual person and what their traits and approach to artmaking are like.”

Strategic tools like this one are central to One River’s operations, particularly to the school’s emphasis on evaluating students’ satisfaction. “I know it’s not easy to build and run an art school, and frankly we’re really good on the business and customer service and marketing side, and I want to make sure that people are having a great experience in the classroom too,” Ross explains.

A scientific approach has also guided the price tags for classes, which include the cost of materials. Weekly adult classes like Intro to Studio Art cost $180 per month, while the Kids Art Shuffle costs $155 per month. They’re not cheap but the price points, Ross notes, are on par with industry standards, and are necessary to meet operational expenses and to offer fair pay to teachers.