A Scrappy New Fair Delivers What Puerto Rico’s Strapped Art Economy Needs

Puerto Rico has many of the qualities that could make it the perfect place to host an art fair. It’s warm, edged with spectacular beaches, home to a vibrant artist community, and an easy flight from cultural hubs like New York, Miami, and Mexico City.

But the island, a United States commonwealth, has been in a recession for over a decade. It carries a debilitating $73 billion public debt load, and in early May essentially declared bankruptcy—an unprecedented move for an American state or territory. Population loss and the closure of nearly 200 public schools followed, and citizens are anticipating slashed funding for public pensions and the arts. Two months of student protests and caustic mural campaigns throughout the capital, San Juan, have highlighted citizens’ dissatisfaction with perceived government corruption and the island’s status as a U.S. territory.

Into this precarious atmosphere comes MECA, the art world’s newest fair, which was held last week in San Juan.

MECA’s founders Danny Báez and Tony Rodriguez, who work at Gavin Brown’s enterprise in New York and Espacio 20/20 in Puerto Rico, respectively, said they saw in Puerto Rico’s economic woes a chance to help local artists and galleries connect to the international art community. In turn, artists could develop income channels and relationships outside of Puerto Rico’s struggling economy and begin to establish their own market.

“I knew that in the worst times, you can create some of the best opportunities,” said Báez on the fair’s opening day. “And we saw an opportunity to help our community of artists.”