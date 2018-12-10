The Secret Paint Colors That Renowned Art Museums Love

At MoMA’s recent show “Items: Is Fashion Modern?”—the museum’s first to focus on clothing in over 70 years, curated by Paola Antonelli (who “hates white,” said Fisher)—everyday items like blue jeans, girdles, ties, and hats were displayed against swatches of Wevet, Pitch Black, and Tanner’s Brown, sourced from the British paint brand Farrow & Ball.

Visitors aren’t likely to recall the swatch or palette of their recent favorite exhibition, and Fisher argued that if an exhibition design has done its job, they won’t—even if the gallery walls are colorful, a trend that’s been seemingly growing in recent years.

Indeed, the use of color in exhibition design is an overlooked aspect of the art-viewing experience that, once consciously considered, becomes unavoidable to the eye, like seeing the 3D image of a “Magic Eye” for the first time. And the design of paint colors is especially rarified, a fact that’s not lost on Charlotte Cosby, head of creative at Farrow & Ball. “When we start making color, we’re not really thinking about the end use at all,” she said, but rather about how to convey and express the current zeitgeist through color. The artisanal, small-batch producer of chalk and china clay–based paints happens to be the favorite of decorators and museum curators alike for its soft, light-absorbing qualities; rich, complex undertones; and precise pigmentations.

Unlike larger players in the field, like Benjamin Moore or Sherwin-Williams, which can carry catalogs of thousands of hues, Farrow & Ball has forged a cult following among interior designers and curators alike for its carefully edited palette of no more than 132 colors at a time. Older hues are often cycled out of production to make room for the rare launch of new hues, brought back from the archive only by special order and request. And the infrequent release of those new hues is often to the bated breath of its ardent followers, as it was this fall, when the brand made a bold showing of nine new colors at London Design Festival.