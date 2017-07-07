Having established his own esoteric fraternity, dubbed L’Ordre de la Rose + Croix du Temple et du Graal, Péladan set about disseminating his anti-realist vision of art as a conduit to higher states of mind, drawing heavily from the Symbolists, a French literary and artistic movement that rejected naturalism in pursuit of subjective expression. Péladan’s first Salon de la Rose + Croix, an exhibition of work by artists that (loosely) shared the leader’s vision, was designed to instil in its audience maximum reverence for beauty and transcendence.

And while many visitors didn’t know quite what to make of this occultish scene, they came in droves. Some critics arrived ready to ridicule Péladan—who styled himself as a “Sâr,” or high priest—but left feeling only admiration. The Symbolist poet and critic Remy de Gourmont called the exhibition “the great event of the year.”

The series of annual salons, which continued for five years and gathered together hundreds of works by international artists, are the subject of a new exhibition at the Guggenheim. In the museum’s fourth floor tower galleries, a selection of works from the salons have been hung against burgundy walls and accompanied by plush blue velvet sofas and a soundtrack of Wagner, Beethoven, and Bach to better evoke the immersive environment that Péladan brought to life.

And though the fathers of Symbolism, Gustave Moreau and Pierre Puvis de Chavannes, declined to personally anoint Péladan’s salons with the presence of their own work (seeing his tribe as too esoteric), they haunt the galleries of the Guggenheim, as they did at the Salon de la Rose + Croix, in the form of paintings by their many students and disciples—including Pierre Amédée Marcel-Béronneau and Georges Rouault.