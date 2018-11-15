Serge Attukwei Clottey What lies at the end of “the yellow brick road?” For Ghanaian artist, the answer is home.

Walk through Clottey’s birthplace of Labadi, a neighborhood in Ghana’s capital of Accra, and you’ll come across his most ambitious public project to date, Yellow Brick Road—a patchwork of yellow plastic squares covering the area’s dirt streets, and occasionally draped over the walls and roofs of huts. An aerial view of the installation shows brilliant golden lines and dots flowing through a maze of grey and brown homes and structures. “For me, it signifies the history of migration—and home,” Clottey explained of the piece.

Clottey drew the project’s name fromthe renowned novel-turned-film The Wizard of Oz, in which the protagonist, Dorothy, finds herself lost in a fantastical, foreign world. The only way back to her native Kansas is to “follow the yellow brick road,” as good witch named Glinda famously tells her. Since the film’s 1939 release, the term “yellow brick road” has come to more generally signify a path leading towards home, comfort, and promise. (In 2009, the renowned talk-show impresario Oprah Winfrey described her many achievements as a “yellow brick road of blessings.”)