It took four years and $3.5 million to build, but today Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains stands majestically just a short drive south from the Las Vegas strip. The brightly colored sculpture has been a marked success, drawing roughly a thousand visitors each day to a serene spot of desert they would not otherwise have reason to see.

The work’s site, near Jean Dry Lake, puts Rondinone’s pillars in physical proximity to legendary pieces of land art, like Michael Heizer’s now-vanished Rift 1. But a lot has changed since Heizer carved zigzagging trenches through the lakebed in 1968. If he tried to create the piece again today, well, he would probably get a call from the federal government.

That’s because Jean Dry Lake and the spot near it where Rondinone opted to place his sculpture are on federally owned land, under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management. Accustomed to evaluating multi-acre solar arrays and communication projects, the BLM is staffed with ecologists, geologists, biologists, and administrators.

Absent from the line-up? Art historians. The BLM’s various forms don’t have a checkbox for public art, let alone Rondinone’s seven neon stacks.

The result was that the creation of Seven Magic Mountains required a herculean amount of bureaucratic artistry on both sides, to bridge the divide between two unfamiliar worlds. And the piece is a singular example of the challenges—often invisible in the final work—confronting those who help create public art.