The Sexual Harassment Allegations against Knight Landesman—What We Know So Far

Knight Landesman, an art-world gatekeeper and longtime co-publisher of the influential trade publication Artforum, resigned on Wednesday, just one day after artnet News writer Rachel Corbett first reported allegations of sexual harassment made by several women and men against him.

The resignation came the same day former Artforum employee Amanda Schmitt filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against Landesman and her former employer, alleging that Landesman sexually harassed her for years while the magazine’s executives did little, despite being aware of his behavior, according to the complaint.

The 27-page complaint includes allegations from eight other women, who, though not plaintiffs in the case, said that Landesman harassed them as well. Since the suit was filed Wednesday, more women have come forward to artnet News to recount their own experiences with Landesman, a figure the New York Times described as “a pillar of the international art scene, a man-about-town known from the galleries of Manhattan to the Art Basel fair in Switzerland for his primary-colored suits and deep connections in the industry.”

The allegations against Landesman include public groping, lewd emails, and requests for kisses and backrubs, as well as professional retaliation when his advances were rebuffed. “Landesman engages in unlawful sexual harassment and retaliation, preying upon young women and using Artforum’s power within the industry as leverage to empower himself and harm and silence others,” the complaint said.

In response to inquiries from artnet News, Artforum posted an official statement on its website on Tuesday, noting “we required that Mr. Landesman attend therapy, and took companywide steps to address any workplace transgressions” and describing Schmitt’s claim for damages as an “attempt to exploit a relationship that she herself worked hard to create and maintain.” It has since announced that it will form a task force of women at the magazine to investigate working conditions at the publication.

“In the past days, we have met with our staff and they have told us that Knight Landesman engaged in unacceptable behavior and caused a hostile work environment,” Artforum said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday. “We will do everything in our ability to bring our workplace in line with our editorial mission, and we will use this opportunity to transform Artforum into a place of transparency, equity, and with zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind.”

Michelle Kuo, the publication’s editor-in-chief for over seven years, resigned last week. “I resigned because I felt that, in light of the troubling allegations surrounding one of our publishers, I could no longer serve as a public representative of Artforum,” she wrote in a statement provided to ARTnews. “Though I may continue to advise the magazine through its transition, my final date as an employee at the magazine was [Thursday].”





Schmitt’s Lawsuit