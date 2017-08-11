In the West, shamanism and transcendental experience may evoke the pastimes of crunchy Park Slopers, or conjure images of charlatans and scam artists who fancy themselves healers; there are certainly those out there who warrant such a description. It’s easy to dismiss such unscientific practices as a lot of mumbo-jumbo. But others take the history of shamanism very seriously and are applying it to our contemporary moment to great effect.

For his 2012 book, Breaking Open the Head, Daniel Pinchbeck took a tour of the various manifestations of contemporary shamanism around the world and its suppression and stigmatization in the West. In it, the author defines shamanism as a “technology for exploring nonordinary states of consciousness in order to accomplish specific purposes: healing, divination, and communication with the spirit realm.” It can also involve “magical transformation of humans into animals, prophetic dreams, and interaction with the souls of the dead.”

These are preoccupations that surface in this year’s Biennale, where curator Christine Macel has titled one segment of her main exhibition the “Pavilion of Shamans.” That section is anchored by Ernesto Neto’s giant tent, or Cupixawa, which is meant to evoke the sacred spaces and ayahuasca ceremonies of Amazonian peoples.

In many ways, the Biennale is reflective of a larger zeitgeist. Exhibitions over the past couple of years—from the São Paulo Biennial to the Whitney Biennial—have to some extent pivoted away from an examination of the contemporary technologies that consume our lives, and toward forms of collectivity, self-care, shamanic rites, and an earnest interest in the sacred and ineffable. The development has prompted writer Ben Davis and others to point to a “shamanistic” trend in contemporary art practice.