Sharon Lockhart Revives Nazi-Era Children’s Newspaper for Venice Biennale

On October 9th, 1926, in a Jewish orphanage in Warsaw, a group of child reporters put out their first issue of Little Review, a supplement to the mainstream Polish broadsheet Our Review. Some 80 years after its last issue went out in 1939, this newspaper has found its way to the 2017 Venice Biennale.

At the Polish Pavilion, the American artist Sharon Lockhart is presenting a project that orbits around the little-known publication. The exhibition presents the first-ever English-language translations of Little Review alongside a new film and photographs by Lockhart, the product of ongoing work and friendship with the residents of the Youth Center for Socio-Therapy in Rudzienko, Poland, a state home for girls.

Little Review was the brainchild of the children’s advocate, pediatrician, and orphanage founder Janusz Korczak, who was instrumental in establishing children’s rights. He also served as the paper’s editor. In a first letter to its future readers, published on October 7, 1926, he outlined their mission. Little Review would consider all matters concerning young people and schools, including the following beats: football, cinema, trips, jokes and pranks, charades, and riddles.