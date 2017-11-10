Shepard Fairey on Keeping Obama’s “Hope” Alive in the Age of Trump

Street artist Shepard Fairey has a chronic habit of questioning authority.

As a teenager in the 1980s, Shepard Fairey channeled his rebellious nature into skateboarding and punk music. In the ’90s, he turned to street art, plastering public spaces with stencils and stickers that challenged greed and government surveillance. When the Iraq War broke out, in 2003, he made work condemning it. And in 2008, in support of Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaign, Fairey unleashed his iconic “Hope” poster.

Since then, Fairey has become a go-to artist for liberal activism in the United States, collaborating on posters, t-shirts, and graphics with everyone from Occupy Wall Street to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to 350.org. It’s a role that, according to Fairey, has taken on a new urgency since Donald Trump’s election last November.

“Trump has been an agent of so much division and negativity,” Fairey tells me from Los Angeles, on a recent afternoon. “I’ve realized that in order to challenge that, the most punk rock thing we can do right now is to look at what we have in common—as human beings.”