Shikeith Reimagines Black Masculinity in a Euphoric New Installation

Shikeith himself has a background in music. He sang in a gospel choir through his early years as an undergrad and had plans to become a vocalist when he was young. He noted that while he didn’t grow up in a particularly religious household, he experienced moments of divinity through gospel music.

“I would go [to church] irregularly with my grandmother,” Shikeith explained during a recent virtual tour of his show via FaceTime. “With my mother, everything was always rooted in sound. We didn’t go to church on Sundays, we made church in our house. We would play Donnie McClurkin and Mary Mary, but also Lauryn Hill and Brandy. I was gaining a sense of what was sacred through music.”

The spiritual force of sound is almost immediately felt, and emphasized throughout “Feeling the Spirit in the Dark.” Upon entering the first room of the installation, viewers are enveloped in a sensual blue light, evoking the experience of diving into a tranquil lake at dusk. The floor is covered in water, except for a wooden plank that viewers can walk across to reach the center of the room, where they’re almost entirely surrounded by water. A nine-minute audio track layered with brassy vocals and saxophone fills the room. The song was created by friends and frequent collaborators of the artist: saxophonist Corey Staggers, musical artist Trap Cry, and vocalist Justin Leroy.