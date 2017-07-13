The Short, Scandalous Life of Austria’s Most Tortured Artist

It’s seldom that an artist receives a first solo museum show decades after death. But then again, few artists have the haunting magnetism and drama of Richard Gerstl, whose rarely exhibited work is currently on view at Neue Galerie in New York City.

A lesser-known contemporary of Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, Gerstl was a bona fide rebel whose short life ended tragically in suicide. He was a man at odds with Austria’s fin-de-siècle society, rejecting anything that smacked of tradition or discipline. For Gerstl, even Klimt’s controversial Vienna Secession movement—which sought to break the mould and move away from Austrian conservatism in the arts—was too haughty and bourgeois. (He refused any association with the group, and once declined participating in a show alongside Klimt.)

Some might argue that Gerstl’s proto-Expressionist style evolved in diametric opposition to his peers, but it’s not quite that simple. His amalgamated aesthetic was born out of a commitment to experimentation and irresolution.

The artist’s earliest self-portrait, Semi-Nude Self-Portrait (1902-1904), suggests the divergent influences that surfaced in his work. He indexes the diamond torsos of Greek Archaic and Egyptian sculpture, ordering his painting with rational proportions and anatomical perfection, but renders himself androgynous and flat. The young Gerstl is portrayed against an aquamarine background, with a bright halo around his head.