A Shrine to the Sweet Potato Inaugurates Galerie Perrotin’s Massive Lower East Side Space

After moving out of its Upper East Side home this past December, Galerie Perrotin—like many of its peers—is now resettling on New York’s Lower East Side. The new location, at 130 Orchard Street, is a 25,000 square-foot, five-floor property that formerly housed the fabric company S. Beckenstein Inc. (They gallery plans to maintain the original, historically rich facade.) The growing Perrotin empire also has locations in Paris, its formal headquarters, as well as in Hong Kong and Seoul—and there are plans to open a Tokyo outpost in the coming months, motivated in part by one of the most prominent artists it represents, Takashi Murakami.

Perrotin first came across the available Orchard Street site in 2015, when the gallery used the space for a one-month pop-up screening of ELLIS, a short film that artist JR made in collaboration with Robert DeNiro. Perrotin jumped at the chance for a fresh exhibition context for its roster, an eclectic group that includes KAWS, Hans Hartung, and Pierre Soulages.

The space debuted last week with a politically aware, technically impressive solo exhibition from Colombian artist Iván Argote, recently shortlisted for the Future Generation Art Prize. The centerpiece is a film in seven chapters, As far as we could get (2017), for which Argote visited two cities—Palembang, Indonesia, and Neiva, Colombia—which are antipodes, located on exact opposite ends of the Earth.