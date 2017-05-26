In 1980, on a midsummer day in Manhattan, a 25-year-old woman, Helene Verin, ventured into Andy Warhol’s legendary Factory to have her portrait made. Thirty-six years later, she had her likeness captured again, this time by Warhol’s dear friend, the influential painter Philip Pearlstein.

Today, both canvases hold pride of place in Verin’s New York apartment; she considers them complements of one another. An award-winning designer, author, and professor, Verin reckons she’s the only person to have been portrayed by both artists.

“The person who likes Philip wouldn’t necessarily like Warhol, you know?” Verin puts it matter-of-factly. “It’s a different taste. And yet, they came up together, and lived together.” The Warhol is done in his signature style: a silkscreen of a flawless (yet timid) young woman, her pink, stoic face framed by jet-black hair and punctuated with shiny red lips. The contrasting portrait by Pearlstein exemplifies his own realist style, featuring a waist-up view of Verin (with her shock of purple hair), viewed from above. The composition directs the viewer’s focus to its subject’s round brown eyes.

Despite becoming close friends and collaborators as they attended Carnegie Mellon and then fled Pittsburgh for New York together in 1949, Warhol and Pearlstein diverged somewhat drastically in their respective careers in the art world. And as Verin tells it, the two portrait experiences were quite different.