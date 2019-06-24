Ilona Szwarc first encountered Sherman’s Untitled #479 (1975) as a student at New York’s School of Visual Arts nearly a decade ago. She was struck by how the sequence showed Sherman changing from a bespeckled young woman into a flirtatious and self-assured bad girl over the course of 23 frames.

That particular work “inspired me to inspect my experiences of slow, sometimes invisible transformation specifically—my own process of cultural assimilation,” Szwarc explained. Szwarc’s exploration of her sense of self, as a woman and a Polish immigrant, is a thread throughout her visually divergent projects. “I am always switching between different expressions and personalities depending on what language I am speaking, never arriving at a fixed identity,” she said.