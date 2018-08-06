Six Years of Photos from Mars Rover Curiosity Offer Breathtaking Views of the Red Planet

Curiosity Self-Portrait on Mars, 2015. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Mars dust storm, 2018. Photo by the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, and STScI.
Ancient Streambed at Hottah
Ancient Streambed at Hottah, 2012. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Yellowknife Bay Formation
Yellowknife Bay Formation, 2012. Photo by Curiosity.
Rocknest Billion-Pixel Landscape
Rocknest Billion-Pixel Landscape, 2012. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Mount Sharp Buttes
Mount Sharp Buttes, 2013. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Strata at Mount Sharp Base
Strata at Mount Sharp Base, 2014. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Downwind Side of Namib Sand Dune
Downwind Side of Namib Sand Dune, 2015. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Curiosity Selfie in Murray Buttes, 2016. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Possible Evidence of Mud Drying
Possible Evidence of Mud Drying, 2016. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Bagnold Dune Ripples
Bagnold Dune Ripples, 2017. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Duluth Drilling Before and During Dust Storm
Duluth Drilling Before Dust Storm, 2018. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Duluth Drilling During Dust Storm, 2018. Photo by Curiosity. © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
See how Bombay Sapphire supports artistry.