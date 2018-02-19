Once the Slave of an American Painter, Moses Williams Forged His Own Artistic Career

At Philadelphia’s Peale Museum, gold-framed portraits painted and displayed by Charles Willson Peale—celebrated Revolutionary-era artist, known for dozens of depictions of George Washington—could cost upwards of one hundred dollars.

By contrast, a selection of cut-paper portraits, which sold at the far end of the museum’s long, single-room gallery, were quite a bargain. For just eight cents, visitors could have their features memorialized by African American silhouettist Moses Williams as early as 1802. He produced thousands of hollow-cut silhouette profiles over the following two decades, recognizably capturing the precise slope of a forehead or the pout of a lip using just two pieces of paper. Williams’s paper-cutting stand quickly became an attraction that boosted museum attendance—many visitors came to see his work first and Peale’s artwork second.

The relationship between Williams and Peale was a complicated one. Born into slavery around 1775, Williams was traded to Peale as an infant in partial payment for a portrait of a Maryland plantation owner. Williams’s parents, Lucy and Scarborough, were also part of the transaction, and there is evidence that Peale continued to accept slaves as payment for artworks or drawing lessons. Williams’s parents were later freed by Pennsylvania’s Act for the Gradual Abolition of Slavery—a law passed in 1780 requiring enslaved people be freed at age 28—thus leaving the 11-year-old Williams to grow up in Peale’s home amongst the artist’s 17 children.