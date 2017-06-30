In a Sleepy French Town, a Postman Built a Surrealist Palace out of Pebbles

It started with a stubbed toe.

Postman Ferdinand Cheval led an uneventful life in rural France. But according to his memoir, that would change drastically, one day in 1879, when he tripped on a rock while walking his mail route. Struck by the stone’s “bizarre and yet picturesque shape,” he pocketed it and vowed to collect more. For the next 34 years, Cheval gathered rocks everyday, carted them home, and used them to build one of the globe’s strangest and most extraordinary structures: Palais Idéal.

Palais Idéal (or Ideal Palace) rises like a mirage from a plot of land in the small, sleepy town of Hauterives, France. It resembles a fairytale castle erected to shelter an eccentric king, or an abandoned, seaside alcázar encrusted with barnacles. It became a site of pilgrimage for radical modern artists from Max Ernst to Pablo Picasso. And today, its slender spires, towering caryatids, and fantastical cupolas—all forged painstakingly from concrete, limestone, wire, and countless stones—draw over 120,000 visitors per year.

But Cheval’s concoction wasn’t always regarded favorably. When he began the project, in 1879 at the age of 43, “tongues started to wag in my home town and surrounding area,” he wrote in his memoir. “They quickly made their minds up: ‘He’s an old fool who fills his garden with stones.’” Cheval wasn’t phased by critics who deemed him crazy, though, and his palace continued to grow. On one of its walls, he embedded a plaque commemorating his mission: “With this rock, I wanted to prove what willpower can achieve.”